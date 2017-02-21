WRC 2017 season tipped for closest-ever title fight
Sport and Toyota have shared the wins in the first two rounds, despite M-Sport only having technical partner status rather than full factory support from Ford and extensive pre-season skepticism about the new Toyota project. But Hyundai has dominated on pace, with Thierry Neuville winning 12 stages - twice as much as anyone else's tally - and leading for 23 of the 32 stages run so far before crashes in both Monte Carlo and Sweden.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unsolved: Burger Chef murders (Nov '13)
|17 hr
|Burger Phart
|4
|Danica Patrick on Twitter trolls: 'They're very...
|Sat
|LinkPharter
|4
|Grala wins NASCAR Truck Series opener after Cra...
|Sat
|MorePhart
|2
|Johnson's 8th title could stake him as NASCAR's...
|Sat
|SaidPhart
|26
|Chase Elliott wins Daytona pole as NASCAR begin...
|Feb 22
|CoolPhartcs
|4
|NASCAR's Danica Patrick adamant she fairly prom...
|Feb 18
|FairlyPhartss
|2
|NASCAR announces another format change
|Feb 14
|OnePharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC