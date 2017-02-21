WRC 2017 season tipped for closest-ever title fight

Sport and Toyota have shared the wins in the first two rounds, despite M-Sport only having technical partner status rather than full factory support from Ford and extensive pre-season skepticism about the new Toyota project. But Hyundai has dominated on pace, with Thierry Neuville winning 12 stages - twice as much as anyone else's tally - and leading for 23 of the 32 stages run so far before crashes in both Monte Carlo and Sweden.

