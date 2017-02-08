With UN support, surgeon Denis Mukwege and Panzi Hospital aid rape survivors in Guinea

New York, Feb 9 : The United Nations office working to end conflict-related sexual violence helped to bring world-renowned surgeon Denis Mukwege and a team from his Panzi Hospital to Conakry, Guinea, to provide medical and psychological treatment for 30 of the women and girls raped in politically-motivated violence in 2009, it was announced on Wednesday. In a statement, Under-Secretary-General Zainab Hawa Bangura, the UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict, called the visit an innovative example of how South-South cooperation can contribute to enhancing capacities and assisting victims of conflict-related sexual violence.

