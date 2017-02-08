With UN support, surgeon Denis Mukwege and Panzi Hospital aid rape survivors in Guinea
New York, Feb 9 : The United Nations office working to end conflict-related sexual violence helped to bring world-renowned surgeon Denis Mukwege and a team from his Panzi Hospital to Conakry, Guinea, to provide medical and psychological treatment for 30 of the women and girls raped in politically-motivated violence in 2009, it was announced on Wednesday. In a statement, Under-Secretary-General Zainab Hawa Bangura, the UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict, called the visit an innovative example of how South-South cooperation can contribute to enhancing capacities and assisting victims of conflict-related sexual violence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|24 min
|TruePhartzx
|6
|NASCAR: Danica Patrick's racing team sues spons...
|1 hr
|nascar_ly
|8
|NASCAR Cup: Dale Earnhardt Jr. joins Clash broa...
|22 hr
|JoinsPharts
|2
|Kane rape case takes weird turn (Sep '15)
|Feb 5
|Phart Legally
|11
|Dale Earnhardt Jr. returns to TV booth for Clas...
|Feb 4
|BoothPhartas
|4
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan 28
|DepositPharts
|2
|Racer's all revved up for new job (Jan '06)
|Jan 24
|AutoPharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC