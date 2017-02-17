Williams hire former Ferrari aerodynamicist
Former Ferrari chief aerodynamicist Dirk De Beer is joining Williams on Mar. 1 to head the aero department, the Formula One team said on Thursday. "His knowledge and technical expertise will undoubtedly be a great asset to the team in our continued push to restore Williams to the front of the grid," said deputy team principal Claire Williams.
