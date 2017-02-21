Waltrip reflects on last NASCAR start...

Waltrip reflects on last NASCAR start at 'emotional' Daytona

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

The two-time Daytona 500 winner will make his 30th and what he expects to be his final NASCAR start in "The Great American Race" on Sunday. Waltrip signed a one-race deal with Premium Motorsports, wanting to say goodbye at the track that has provided him triumph and tragedy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Johnson's 8th title could stake him as NASCAR's... 3 min JustPhartts 7
News Chase Elliott wins Daytona pole as NASCAR begin... 5 min MrTinkertrain24 1
News NASCAR's Danica Patrick adamant she fairly prom... Feb 18 FairlyPhartss 2
News NASCAR announces another format change Feb 14 OnePharts 2
News Happy, healthy Stewart leaving NASCAR so he can... Feb 12 WritePhartzz 12
News KC architecture firm chosen to design NFL stadi... (Apr '13) Feb 10 Brand New Phart 2
News NASCAR: Danica Patrick's racing team sues spons... Feb 9 BakePhart 9
See all Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. NASA
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,968 • Total comments across all topics: 279,070,829

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC