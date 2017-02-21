Waltrip reflects on last NASCAR start at 'emotional' Daytona
The two-time Daytona 500 winner will make his 30th and what he expects to be his final NASCAR start in "The Great American Race" on Sunday. Waltrip signed a one-race deal with Premium Motorsports, wanting to say goodbye at the track that has provided him triumph and tragedy.
