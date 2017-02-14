Valtteri Bottas believes he can beat ...

Valtteri Bottas believes he can beat Lewis Hamilton, pictured, to the world title

7 hrs ago Read more: Evening Times

Valtteri Bottas believes he can beat Lewis Hamilton to the Formula One championship after declaring he has not joined Mercedes to settle for second place. Hamilton will be partnered by the 27-year-old Finnish driver for the new season, which gets under way in Melbourne next month.

Chicago, IL

