Unique Bella earns one-of-a kind victory at Santa Anita

ARCADIA >> Sunday's $200,000 Grade II Las Virgenes Stakes at Santa Anita was billed as the first big showdown of the 2017 racing season: Champagne Room, the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies champ in one corner, and Unique Bella, a budding superstar, in the other. In the end, it turned into a one-horse runaway, with 1-9 favorite Unique Bella winning the same race her elder stablemate, Songbird, did last year in a breeze.

