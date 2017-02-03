Unique Bella earns one-of-a kind victory at Santa Anita
ARCADIA >> Sunday's $200,000 Grade II Las Virgenes Stakes at Santa Anita was billed as the first big showdown of the 2017 racing season: Champagne Room, the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies champ in one corner, and Unique Bella, a budding superstar, in the other. In the end, it turned into a one-horse runaway, with 1-9 favorite Unique Bella winning the same race her elder stablemate, Songbird, did last year in a breeze.
