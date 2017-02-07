Truex driven by last year's photo-finish at Daytona 500
Truex finished second to Denny Hamlin in a photo finish last year. He gets another shot at the "Great American Race" on Feb 26. "It's the biggest race of the year for us ... It's the one everyone wants to win, and so it was really cool to be part of that finish, the closest ever in history with all the guys that have raced at Daytona," Truex said Tuesday night.
