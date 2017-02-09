Toto Wolff convinced new Mercedes F1 tandem will get along
Mercedes executive director Toto Wolff says he is confident Lewis Hamilton will get along with his new Mercedes teammate in 2017. This week, triple world champion Hamilton's father, Anthony, said his son would "much rather" still be paired with Nico Rosberg rather than the retired German's replacement, Valtteri Bottas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASCAR: Danica Patrick's racing team sues spons...
|8 hr
|BakePhart
|9
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|9 hr
|TruePhartzx
|6
|NASCAR Cup: Dale Earnhardt Jr. joins Clash broa...
|Wed
|JoinsPharts
|2
|Kane rape case takes weird turn (Sep '15)
|Feb 5
|Phart Legally
|11
|Dale Earnhardt Jr. returns to TV booth for Clas...
|Feb 4
|BoothPhartas
|4
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan 28
|DepositPharts
|2
|Racer's all revved up for new job (Jan '06)
|Jan 24
|AutoPharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC