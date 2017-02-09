Toto Wolff convinced new Mercedes F1 ...

Toto Wolff convinced new Mercedes F1 tandem will get along

13 hrs ago Read more: AutoWeek

Mercedes executive director Toto Wolff says he is confident Lewis Hamilton will get along with his new Mercedes teammate in 2017. This week, triple world champion Hamilton's father, Anthony, said his son would "much rather" still be paired with Nico Rosberg rather than the retired German's replacement, Valtteri Bottas.

