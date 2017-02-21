Tiz a Slam installed as early 3-1 fav...

Tiz a Slam installed as early 3-1 favourite for Queen's Plate thoroughbred race

13 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Townsman

Tiz a Slam, a three-time winner in four juvenile starts, was installed Wednesday at the early 3-1 favourite for the 158th edition of The Queen's Plate. Should Tiz a Slam win the race scheduled for July 2 at Woodbine Racetrack, he'd provide Hall of Fame trainer Roger Attfield a record ninth victory.

