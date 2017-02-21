Tiz a Slam installed as early 3-1 favourite for Queen's Plate thoroughbred race
Tiz a Slam, a three-time winner in four juvenile starts, was installed Wednesday at the early 3-1 favourite for the 158th edition of The Queen's Plate. Should Tiz a Slam win the race scheduled for July 2 at Woodbine Racetrack, he'd provide Hall of Fame trainer Roger Attfield a record ninth victory.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Townsman.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Johnson's 8th title could stake him as NASCAR's...
|14 min
|TitlePhartzz
|11
|Chase Elliott wins Daytona pole as NASCAR begin...
|13 hr
|CoolPhartcs
|4
|NASCAR's Danica Patrick adamant she fairly prom...
|Feb 18
|FairlyPhartss
|2
|NASCAR announces another format change
|Feb 14
|OnePharts
|2
|Happy, healthy Stewart leaving NASCAR so he can...
|Feb 12
|WritePhartzz
|12
|KC architecture firm chosen to design NFL stadi... (Apr '13)
|Feb 10
|Brand New Phart
|2
|NASCAR: Danica Patrick's racing team sues spons...
|Feb 9
|BakePhart
|9
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC