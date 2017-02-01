Time to panic: We have an official ba...

Time to panic: We have an official bacon reserve and ita s at a 50-year low

The nation has an official U.S. bacon reserve and experts say its at a 50-year low. The Charlotte Observer was first alerted to the crisis via a tweet Tuesday morning from NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. There's actually a Twitter hash tag: #baconreserves His attention is fitting, since hog farming and pork product processing are major industries in North Carolina , especially for the eastern part of the state.

Chicago, IL

