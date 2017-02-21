The Latest: Monster party ensues with Gronk at Daytona 500
Singer Jordan Sparks, left, and former NFL player LaDainian Tomlinson, right, pose with the Harley J. Earl trophy during a news conference before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. Sparks is performing the National Anthem and Tomlinson is the honorary starter for the race.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Nursing News.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unsolved: Burger Chef murders (Nov '13)
|Sun
|Burger Phart
|4
|Danica Patrick on Twitter trolls: 'They're very...
|Sat
|LinkPharter
|4
|Grala wins NASCAR Truck Series opener after Cra...
|Sat
|MorePhart
|2
|Johnson's 8th title could stake him as NASCAR's...
|Sat
|SaidPhart
|26
|Chase Elliott wins Daytona pole as NASCAR begin...
|Feb 22
|CoolPhartcs
|4
|NASCAR's Danica Patrick adamant she fairly prom...
|Feb 18
|FairlyPhartss
|2
|NASCAR announces another format change
|Feb 14
|OnePharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC