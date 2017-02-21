The Latest: Monster Energy has minimal presence at Daytona
Monster Energy tried to poke fun at its NASCAR debut by having its sponsorship girls read a series of mean tweets. But the energy drink company is aware that its brand hasn't yet saturated the sport at Daytona International Speedway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Johnson's 8th title could stake him as NASCAR's...
|8 hr
|WonPhartzx
|16
|Chase Elliott wins Daytona pole as NASCAR begin...
|Wed
|CoolPhartcs
|4
|NASCAR's Danica Patrick adamant she fairly prom...
|Feb 18
|FairlyPhartss
|2
|NASCAR announces another format change
|Feb 14
|OnePharts
|2
|Happy, healthy Stewart leaving NASCAR so he can...
|Feb 12
|WritePhartzz
|12
|KC architecture firm chosen to design NFL stadi... (Apr '13)
|Feb 10
|Brand New Phart
|2
|NASCAR: Danica Patrick's racing team sues spons...
|Feb 9
|BakePhart
|9
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC