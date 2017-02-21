The Latest: Hendrick 'can't sit still' despite Turn 4 issues
Jimmie Johnson hits the inside wall after losing control of his car coming out of Turn 4 during a NASCAR Clash auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. Jimmie Johnson climbs out of his car after hitting the inside wall when he lost control of his car coming out of Turn 4 during a NASCAR Clash auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Johnson's 8th title could stake him as NASCAR's...
|4 min
|JustPhartts
|7
|Chase Elliott wins Daytona pole as NASCAR begin...
|6 min
|MrTinkertrain24
|1
|NASCAR's Danica Patrick adamant she fairly prom...
|Feb 18
|FairlyPhartss
|2
|NASCAR announces another format change
|Feb 14
|OnePharts
|2
|Happy, healthy Stewart leaving NASCAR so he can...
|Feb 12
|WritePhartzz
|12
|KC architecture firm chosen to design NFL stadi... (Apr '13)
|Feb 10
|Brand New Phart
|2
|NASCAR: Danica Patrick's racing team sues spons...
|Feb 9
|BakePhart
|9
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC