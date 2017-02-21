Texas murder suspect arrested; was in...

Texas murder suspect arrested; was in Daytona for the races

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WWSB

Authorities say a man suspected of killing his uncle during a land dispute in Texas was arrested after coming to Florida to attend NASCAR races at Daytona International Speedway. The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports 50-year-old Joe Earl Smith told police who arrested him Thursday that he was in town "for the races."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Johnson's 8th title could stake him as NASCAR's... 14 hr ErasPhartzz 24
News Chase Elliott wins Daytona pole as NASCAR begin... Wed CoolPhartcs 4
News NASCAR's Danica Patrick adamant she fairly prom... Feb 18 FairlyPhartss 2
News NASCAR announces another format change Feb 14 OnePharts 2
News Happy, healthy Stewart leaving NASCAR so he can... Feb 12 WritePhartzz 12
News KC architecture firm chosen to design NFL stadi... (Apr '13) Feb 10 Brand New Phart 2
News NASCAR: Danica Patrick's racing team sues spons... Feb 9 BakePhart 9
See all Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Zimbabwe
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,005 • Total comments across all topics: 279,130,502

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC