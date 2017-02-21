Texas murder suspect arrested; was in Daytona for the races
Authorities say a man suspected of killing his uncle during a land dispute in Texas was arrested after coming to Florida to attend NASCAR races at Daytona International Speedway. The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports 50-year-old Joe Earl Smith told police who arrested him Thursday that he was in town "for the races."
