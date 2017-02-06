Texas blocks release of F1's US Grand Prix payment details
The Texas attorney general's office will keep secret how much money Formula One receives from organizers of the U.S. Grand Prix to run the annual race.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASCAR: Danica Patrick's racing team sues spons...
|17 hr
|FavorPharterz
|7
|Kane rape case takes weird turn (Sep '15)
|Sun
|Phart Legally
|11
|Dale Earnhardt Jr. returns to TV booth for Clas...
|Feb 4
|BoothPhartas
|4
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb 2
|WrongPhartzz
|4
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan 28
|DepositPharts
|2
|Racer's all revved up for new job (Jan '06)
|Jan 24
|AutoPharts
|2
|Ganta s 1991 Cutlass to be featured at NASCAR H...
|Jan 14
|Grogan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC