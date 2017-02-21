Talking 'bout AI: Gaughan recalls Hoya days with Iverson
Brendan Gaughan was the only NASCAR driver to earn a shoutout in Allen Iverson 's Hall of Fame induction speech last fall. Yup, meet the Daytona 500 driver who had his ankles broken by AI.
