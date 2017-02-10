Sweden WRC: Latvala closes in on first win with Toyota
A resurgent Jari-Matti Latvala is on course for his 17th WRC win, after taking control of Rally Sweden on Sunday morning in his Toyota Yaris. The Finn was fastest on both Sunday morning runs through Likenas, taking 7.1s and 9.1s out of Ott Tanak respectively and extending his lead over the Estonian to 20s.
