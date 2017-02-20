Study: Darlington contributes almost $53 million to SC
A study by the University of South Carolina found Darlington Raceway had an economic impact of nearly $53 million and created nearly 800 jobs Study: Darlington contributes almost $53 million to SC A study by the University of South Carolina found Darlington Raceway had an economic impact of nearly $53 million and created nearly 800 jobs Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2m1Kebj DARLINGTON, S.C. - Darlington Raceway is contributing almost $53 million in economic impact to the state of South Carolina.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASCAR's Danica Patrick adamant she fairly prom...
|Sat
|FairlyPhartss
|2
|NASCAR announces another format change
|Feb 14
|OnePharts
|2
|Happy, healthy Stewart leaving NASCAR so he can...
|Feb 12
|WritePhartzz
|12
|KC architecture firm chosen to design NFL stadi... (Apr '13)
|Feb 10
|Brand New Phart
|2
|NASCAR: Danica Patrick's racing team sues spons...
|Feb 9
|BakePhart
|9
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb 9
|TruePhartzx
|6
|NASCAR Cup: Dale Earnhardt Jr. joins Clash broa...
|Feb 8
|JoinsPharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC