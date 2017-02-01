Stock car racing is back at Kil-Kare

While the news is that short-track racing is making a return to the facility's speedway, Kil-Kare Dragway has a full slate of Summit E.T. Series and NHRA-sanctioned drag racing events scheduled for the 2017 season. With diligent work from a group of auto racers, sponsors and promoters, Late Model Series cars like these will be among those racing in the fledgling Gem City Auto Racing series of events at Kil-Kare Speedway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.