Stock car racing is back at Kil-Kare

14 hrs ago

While the news is that short-track racing is making a return to the facility's speedway, Kil-Kare Dragway has a full slate of Summit E.T. Series and NHRA-sanctioned drag racing events scheduled for the 2017 season. With diligent work from a group of auto racers, sponsors and promoters, Late Model Series cars like these will be among those racing in the fledgling Gem City Auto Racing series of events at Kil-Kare Speedway.

Chicago, IL

