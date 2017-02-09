Stewart charity to support Indy 500 entry
The Columbus native, through the Tony Stewart Foundation and the newly-formed TEAM ONE CURE, will support an entry. Schmidt Peterson Motorsports will provide the entry for TEAM ONE CURE, but a driver has not been announced.
