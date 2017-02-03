SMP Racing opts for AVF tie-in after "not acceptable" first year
SMP Racing chiefs have confirmed the programme's official Formula V8 3.5 team will be run by AVF in 2017, with Amato Ferrari's Spirit of Race outfit no longer involved. , whose GT team AF Corse has enjoyed a fruitful partnership with SMP over the past few years, entered the 3.5-litre championship ahead of the 2016 season under the Spirit of Race banner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dale Earnhardt Jr. returns to TV booth for Clas...
|12 hr
|BoothPhartas
|4
|NASCAR: Danica Patrick's racing team sues spons...
|13 hr
|CarPhartss
|5
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb 2
|WrongPhartzz
|4
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan 28
|DepositPharts
|2
|Racer's all revved up for new job (Jan '06)
|Jan 24
|AutoPharts
|2
|Ganta s 1991 Cutlass to be featured at NASCAR H...
|Jan 14
|Grogan
|1
|Montoya in talks with Renault? (Feb '06)
|Jan 8
|wagonball
|27
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC