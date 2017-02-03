SMP Racing opts for AVF tie-in after "not acceptable" first year

SMP Racing chiefs have confirmed the programme's official Formula V8 3.5 team will be run by AVF in 2017, with Amato Ferrari's Spirit of Race outfit no longer involved. , whose GT team AF Corse has enjoyed a fruitful partnership with SMP over the past few years, entered the 3.5-litre championship ahead of the 2016 season under the Spirit of Race banner.

