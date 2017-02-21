Sergio Perez backs Force India to bre...

Sergio Perez backs Force India to break into Formula One's top three

Sergio Perez believes Force India will be Formula One's surprise package this season after the British-based team vowed to break into the sport's elite. Despite operating on a vastly inferior budget to their main competitors, Force India finished behind only Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari in the constructors' championship last year.

