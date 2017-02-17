SEC rejects Stamford convict's appeal to trade penny stocks

Big Brown out front in the 134th Kentucky Derby in May 2008, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. On Feb. 15, 2017, the Securities and Exchange Commission denied an appeal by former Big Brown backer and financier James S. Tagliaferri that would have allowed him to participate in penny stock offerings, on the heels of his 2015 conviction of fraud.

