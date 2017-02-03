SBS Dual Carbon Classic Racing Brake Pads are Ready for the Track
SBS Friction brings modern technology in its latest brake product that was designed with the full intention of bringing the classic racing bikes to a halt. The SBS Dual Carbon Classic racing pads are for serious racing historians.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sport Rider Magazine.
