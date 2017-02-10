Sammy Halbert Joins Estenson Logistic...

Sammy Halbert Joins Estenson Logistics Racing Team for 2017 American Flat Track Season

Sammy Halbert takes on Twins class in the 2017 American Flat Track season aboard the number 69 Estenson Logistics/Truline Yamaha FZ-07. What can be expected of the racer at Daytona TT? Check out the press release below to see what's in store for the Estenson Logistics/Truline racer.

