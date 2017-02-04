Royal Mo wins his stakes debut at Santa Anita
Shirreffs, the trainer of Zenyatta, the 2010 horse of the year, and Giacomo, the 2005 Kentucky Derby winner, took most of his stable to New York after Hollywood Park closed in 2013. He returned full time last year and now has two of the top 3-year-olds on the West Coast after Royal Mo scored a 3 1/2-length triumph Saturday in the $150,000 Robert B. Lewis Stakes at Santa Anita.
