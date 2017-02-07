Road to Derby: McCraken tops probables for Saturday's Sam F. Davis Stakes
The Road to the Kentucky Derby resumes Saturday as several Triple Crown hopefuls will break from the starting gate at Tampa Bay Downs in the 37th Sam F. Davis Stakes, a Grade III race for 3-year-olds on the 1 1/16-mile main track. Road to Derby: McCraken tops probables for Saturday's Sam F. Davis Stakes The Road to the Kentucky Derby resumes Saturday as several Triple Crown hopefuls will break from the starting gate at Tampa Bay Downs in the 37th Sam F. Davis Stakes, a Grade III race for 3-year-olds on the 1 1/16-mile main track.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASCAR: Danica Patrick's racing team sues spons...
|Mon
|FavorPharterz
|7
|Kane rape case takes weird turn (Sep '15)
|Sun
|Phart Legally
|11
|Dale Earnhardt Jr. returns to TV booth for Clas...
|Feb 4
|BoothPhartas
|4
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb 2
|WrongPhartzz
|4
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan 28
|DepositPharts
|2
|Racer's all revved up for new job (Jan '06)
|Jan 24
|AutoPharts
|2
|Ganta s 1991 Cutlass to be featured at NASCAR H...
|Jan 14
|Grogan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC