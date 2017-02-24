RIP Charismatic: Sudden death of one of racing's most famous battlers
Less than three months after being repatriated to the US, 1999 Horse of the Year Charismatic has died suddenly, just days before his 21st birthday. from the JBBA Shizunai Stallion Station in Japan on December 4, 2016, and was pensioned at Old Friends, the Thoroughbred Retirement Center in Georgetown, Kentucky.
