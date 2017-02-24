Retired NASCAR great Gordon to drive Daytona 500 pace car
Gordon, a three-time Daytona 500 champion, retired after the 2015 season and returned to drive in eight Cup races last season, subbing for the injured Dale Earnhardt Jr. "You go down the list of prestigious things I have done, this is right at the top of the list," Gordon said. "Very, very cool.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danica Patrick on Twitter trolls: 'They're very...
|2 hr
|LinkPharter
|4
|Grala wins NASCAR Truck Series opener after Cra...
|5 hr
|MorePhart
|2
|Johnson's 8th title could stake him as NASCAR's...
|5 hr
|SaidPhart
|26
|Chase Elliott wins Daytona pole as NASCAR begin...
|Feb 22
|CoolPhartcs
|4
|NASCAR's Danica Patrick adamant she fairly prom...
|Feb 18
|FairlyPhartss
|2
|NASCAR announces another format change
|Feb 14
|OnePharts
|2
|Happy, healthy Stewart leaving NASCAR so he can...
|Feb 12
|WritePhartzz
|12
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC