Renault appoints ex-Red Bull man Machin as aero chief

Former Red Bull Racing man Pete Machin is to become Renault Sport F1's head of aerodynamics as the Enstone team continues to announce high-profile recruits. Machin, who will officially start work on July 3, worked at Arrows and then Jaguar Racing before becoming a key player at "Aerodynamics are obviously a hugely important element of the performance equation so to enlist Pete is a particular highlight of our recent recruitment programme," said Abiteboul.

