Reed grabs Xfinity Series win in wreck-fest at Daytona

Ryan Reed picked up the second Xfinity Series victory of his career - both at Daytona International Speedway - by winning the wreck-filled season opener Saturday. Reed held off Austin Dillon and Kasey Kahne in a two-lap overtime shootout to win in a Ford for Roush Fenway Racing.

