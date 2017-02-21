Reed grabs Xfinity Series win in wreck-fest at Daytona
Ryan Reed picked up the second Xfinity Series victory of his career - both at Daytona International Speedway - by winning the wreck-filled season opener Saturday. Reed held off Austin Dillon and Kasey Kahne in a two-lap overtime shootout to win in a Ford for Roush Fenway Racing.
