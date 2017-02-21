Red Bull unveil car they hope will end Mercedes domination
Red Bull have become the final of Formula One's elite teams to reveal their car for the forthcoming season. The former world champions are hoping to take advantage of the change to the sport's technical regulations and usurp Lewis Hamilton's dominant Mercedes team this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Wales Argus.
Comments
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unsolved: Burger Chef murders (Nov '13)
|Sun
|Burger Phart
|4
|Danica Patrick on Twitter trolls: 'They're very...
|Sat
|LinkPharter
|4
|Grala wins NASCAR Truck Series opener after Cra...
|Sat
|MorePhart
|2
|Johnson's 8th title could stake him as NASCAR's...
|Sat
|SaidPhart
|26
|Chase Elliott wins Daytona pole as NASCAR begin...
|Feb 22
|CoolPhartcs
|4
|NASCAR's Danica Patrick adamant she fairly prom...
|Feb 18
|FairlyPhartss
|2
|NASCAR announces another format change
|Feb 14
|OnePharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC