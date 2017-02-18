Rain postpones start of exhibition Clash at Daytona
Kurt Busch prepares to go out on the track during NASCAR auto racing practice at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Daytona Beach, Fla. The rain began during driver introductions Saturday night for the exhibition race.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASCAR's Danica Patrick adamant she fairly prom...
|16 hr
|FairlyPhartss
|2
|NASCAR announces another format change
|Feb 14
|OnePharts
|2
|Happy, healthy Stewart leaving NASCAR so he can...
|Feb 12
|WritePhartzz
|12
|KC architecture firm chosen to design NFL stadi... (Apr '13)
|Feb 10
|Brand New Phart
|2
|NASCAR: Danica Patrick's racing team sues spons...
|Feb 9
|BakePhart
|9
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb 9
|TruePhartzx
|6
|NASCAR Cup: Dale Earnhardt Jr. joins Clash broa...
|Feb 8
|JoinsPharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC