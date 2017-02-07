Rail shipping slump hits Fort Worth, with GE laying off 250 workers
Citing a slump in freight rail shipping, GE Manufacturing Solutions has begun laying off about one-third of its workforce at its locomotive plant in North Fort Worth, just west of Texas Motor Speedway. In all, about 250 hourly and salaried employees will lose their jobs at the plant, which now produces nine to 10 freight locomotives a week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASCAR: Danica Patrick's racing team sues spons...
|Mon
|FavorPharterz
|7
|Kane rape case takes weird turn (Sep '15)
|Sun
|Phart Legally
|11
|Dale Earnhardt Jr. returns to TV booth for Clas...
|Feb 4
|BoothPhartas
|4
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb 2
|WrongPhartzz
|4
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan 28
|DepositPharts
|2
|Racer's all revved up for new job (Jan '06)
|Jan 24
|AutoPharts
|2
|Ganta s 1991 Cutlass to be featured at NASCAR H...
|Jan 14
|Grogan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC