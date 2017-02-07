Rail shipping slump hits Fort Worth, ...

Rail shipping slump hits Fort Worth, with GE laying off 250 workers

Read more: Dallas Morning News

Citing a slump in freight rail shipping, GE Manufacturing Solutions has begun laying off about one-third of its workforce at its locomotive plant in North Fort Worth, just west of Texas Motor Speedway. In all, about 250 hourly and salaried employees will lose their jobs at the plant, which now produces nine to 10 freight locomotives a week.

