Press Box: NASCAR has stepped over the line this time
NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr., and Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jason Garrison swap jerseys before an NHL hockey game between the Lightning and the Los Angeles Kings, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. Truex Jr., was in Tampa promoting the Daytona 500 auto race.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Happy, healthy Stewart leaving NASCAR so he can...
|3 hr
|WritePhartzz
|12
|KC architecture firm chosen to design NFL stadi... (Apr '13)
|Fri
|Brand New Phart
|2
|NASCAR: Danica Patrick's racing team sues spons...
|Feb 9
|BakePhart
|9
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb 9
|TruePhartzx
|6
|NASCAR Cup: Dale Earnhardt Jr. joins Clash broa...
|Feb 8
|JoinsPharts
|2
|Kane rape case takes weird turn (Sep '15)
|Feb 5
|Phart Legally
|11
|Dale Earnhardt Jr. returns to TV booth for Clas...
|Feb 4
|BoothPhartas
|4
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC