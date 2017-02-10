Pirelli end tyre test a day early after Vettel crash
Pirelli had to cut short a Formula One wet tyre test at Ferrari's Fiorano track in Italy on Friday after four times world champion Sebastian Vettel crashed into barriers the day before. A Pirelli spokesman said the modified 2015 Ferrari had been badly damaged in the crash on the artificially-soaked circuit outside Maranello and spare parts were not immediately available.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASCAR: Danica Patrick's racing team sues spons...
|22 hr
|BakePhart
|9
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|22 hr
|TruePhartzx
|6
|NASCAR Cup: Dale Earnhardt Jr. joins Clash broa...
|Wed
|JoinsPharts
|2
|Kane rape case takes weird turn (Sep '15)
|Feb 5
|Phart Legally
|11
|Dale Earnhardt Jr. returns to TV booth for Clas...
|Feb 4
|BoothPhartas
|4
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan 28
|DepositPharts
|2
|Racer's all revved up for new job (Jan '06)
|Jan 24
|AutoPharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC