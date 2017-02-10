Pirelli end tyre test a day early aft...

Pirelli end tyre test a day early after Vettel crash

Read more: The Star Online

Pirelli had to cut short a Formula One wet tyre test at Ferrari's Fiorano track in Italy on Friday after four times world champion Sebastian Vettel crashed into barriers the day before. A Pirelli spokesman said the modified 2015 Ferrari had been badly damaged in the crash on the artificially-soaked circuit outside Maranello and spare parts were not immediately available.

