Nico Rosberg believes Mercedes F1 will pursue Sebastian Vettel in 2018
Nico Rosberg says Sebastian Vettel will be in the running for a sensational switch to Mercedes for 2018. For 2017, the German outfit has signed Valtteri Bottas, following Rosberg's eleventh-hour decision to quit F1 after winning the 2016 title.
