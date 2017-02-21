New NASCAR format eases some pressure off Johnsona s drive for eight titles
Jimmie Johnson, arguably the best stock car driver to come out of California, is on the threshold of history. He won his seventh NASCAR championship last season to put him in a tie with Richard Petty and the late Dale Earnhardt for the most in series history.
