NASCAR will not permit damaged race cars to return to track

15 hrs ago

NASCAR will not permit damaged race cars to return to the track this season unless the repairs can be made on pit road within a tight window. The ban on wrecked race cars continuing to compete was announced Wednesday in a series of a rule updates for the 2017 season.

