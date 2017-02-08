NASCAR will not permit damaged race cars to return to track
NASCAR will not permit damaged race cars to return to the track this season unless the repairs can be made on pit road within a tight window. The ban on wrecked race cars continuing to compete was announced Wednesday in a series of a rule updates for the 2017 season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASCAR Cup: Dale Earnhardt Jr. joins Clash broa...
|12 hr
|JoinsPharts
|2
|NASCAR: Danica Patrick's racing team sues spons...
|Feb 6
|FavorPharterz
|7
|Kane rape case takes weird turn (Sep '15)
|Feb 5
|Phart Legally
|11
|Dale Earnhardt Jr. returns to TV booth for Clas...
|Feb 4
|BoothPhartas
|4
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb 2
|WrongPhartzz
|4
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan 28
|DepositPharts
|2
|Racer's all revved up for new job (Jan '06)
|Jan 24
|AutoPharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC