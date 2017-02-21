Nascar, Once a Cultural Icon, Hits th...

Nascar, Once a Cultural Icon, Hits the Skids

Read more: Wall Street Journal

Stock-car racing's founding family draws criticism from drivers and team owners as fan interest burns down and sponsors retreat; 'economics and demographics' Nascar threw a bash at Kansas Speedway in October to thank Sprint Corp. for being stock-car racing's top sponsor for 13 years. More than 800 Sprint employees received hot dogs, burgers and seats to a nail-biting race.

