Nascar 5 mins ago 5:45 p.m.Charges dropped in NASCAR driver's assault
Longtime NASCAR driver Mike Wallace and his daughter were attacked by three men after a concert in June last year, and now, at the request of the victims, all of the charges have been dropped. Wallace and his family were leaving a Rascal Flatts concert at Charlotte's PNC Music Pavilion when the attack occurred, according to Mike Wallace's brother, Kenny Wallace.
