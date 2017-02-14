Nascar 5 mins ago 5:45 p.m.Charges dropped in NASCAR driver's assault

Nascar 5 mins ago 5:45 p.m.Charges dr...

Longtime NASCAR driver Mike Wallace and his daughter were attacked by three men after a concert in June last year, and now, at the request of the victims, all of the charges have been dropped. Wallace and his family were leaving a Rascal Flatts concert at Charlotte's PNC Music Pavilion when the attack occurred, according to Mike Wallace's brother, Kenny Wallace.

