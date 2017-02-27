MOTORSPORT: Williams driver Felipe Massa ready for challenge as F1 testing begins
New regulations in Formula 1 have seen the return of wider tyres and revamped aerodynamics, which will result in an increase in downforce. Grove-based Williams unveiled their new FW40 model before the first session at the Circuit de Barcelona and Massa, who drove the car for the first time yesterday, is ready for the challenges ahead.
