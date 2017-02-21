Motor racing: Former Le Mans racer Wa...

Motor racing: Former Le Mans racer Watts comes out as gay

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Retired Le Mans racer Danny Watts has come out as gay, saying he had never felt able to be open about his sexuality while competing in the sport. "You feel like you have to hide it within motorsport because it's a very masculine sport," the 37-year-old, who retired last year, told Autosport on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NASCAR's Danica Patrick adamant she fairly prom... Feb 18 FairlyPhartss 2
News NASCAR announces another format change Feb 14 OnePharts 2
News Happy, healthy Stewart leaving NASCAR so he can... Feb 12 WritePhartzz 12
News KC architecture firm chosen to design NFL stadi... (Apr '13) Feb 10 Brand New Phart 2
News NASCAR: Danica Patrick's racing team sues spons... Feb 9 BakePhart 9
News F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa... Feb 9 TruePhartzx 6
News NASCAR Cup: Dale Earnhardt Jr. joins Clash broa... Feb 8 JoinsPharts 2
See all Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,326 • Total comments across all topics: 279,051,430

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC