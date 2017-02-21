MotoGP riders sceptical of racing in the rain at Qatar
The new possibility of racing in Qatar in the rain, in a Grand Prix already run at night, has left several MotoGP riders feeling sceptical about whether such a plan would work in practice. Dorna Race Direction delegate Loris Capirossi and FIM Safety Officer Franco Uncini held a test at Losail recently, and concluded that the wet asphalt does not reflect the artificial light, so a race there could be held there in the rain.
