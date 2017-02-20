Midget racing big deal for Stewart
Tony Stewart plans to fill his first year away from driving in NASCAR's Cup series with more than 70 races on the dirt and short tracks of his racing roots, including one at a beloved venue of his youth. The Columbus resident and three-time NASCAR season champion is having a new three-quarter midget car built so he can race at the Bartholomew County 4-H Fairgrounds this year during the fair week, set for July 7 to 15. "I remember when I was a kid and I raced go-karts and we had the fair race there, it was a really big deal to us.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
