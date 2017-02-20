Marquez pace proves he's "man to beat" - Rossi

Marc Marquez is currently the 2017 MotoGP favourite because Honda has superior long-run pace to Yamaha, reckons Valentino Rossi. Though Honda had an ostensibly troubled first test at Sepang a fortnight ago and did not top the timesheets until the opening day of this week's Phillip Island running on Wednesday, Rossi is adamant Marquez has looked the man to beat throughout testing.

