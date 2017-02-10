Manfeild TRS: Verschoor wins, Piquet leads ultra-close title fight
Richard Verschoor won the penultimate Toyota Racing Series race of 2017 at Manfeild and sits third in the standings just two and one points behind Pedro Piquet and Thomas Randle. Piquet and Randle started the race from fourth and fifth respectively but the duo went in different directions after the start with the Brazilian passing Jehan Daruvala.
