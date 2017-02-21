Lewis Hamilton calls on new owners to modernise - outdated' Formula One
Lewis Hamilton has accused Formula One of being "outdated" and has called on its new owners to breathe fresh life into the sport. Hamilton, who is set to start his 11th season in Formula One, will join forces with Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas on Thursday to unveil the car which they hope will continue to be the dominant force on the grid.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Thurrock Gazette.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chase Elliott wins Daytona pole as NASCAR begin...
|2 hr
|CoolPhartcs
|4
|Johnson's 8th title could stake him as NASCAR's...
|6 hr
|JustPhartts
|7
|NASCAR's Danica Patrick adamant she fairly prom...
|Feb 18
|FairlyPhartss
|2
|NASCAR announces another format change
|Feb 14
|OnePharts
|2
|Happy, healthy Stewart leaving NASCAR so he can...
|Feb 12
|WritePhartzz
|12
|KC architecture firm chosen to design NFL stadi... (Apr '13)
|Feb 10
|Brand New Phart
|2
|NASCAR: Danica Patrick's racing team sues spons...
|Feb 9
|BakePhart
|9
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC