Kubica to race Le Mans with ByKolles team
Former Formula One driver Robert Kubica will make his Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar debut in June and compete in the full World Endurance Championship, the Germany-based ByKolles team announced on Thursday. "After my time in rally I've been looking for something as close to Formula One as possible.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|18 hr
|WrongPhartzz
|4
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan 28
|DepositPharts
|2
|Racer's all revved up for new job (Jan '06)
|Jan 24
|AutoPharts
|2
|Ganta s 1991 Cutlass to be featured at NASCAR H...
|Jan 14
|Grogan
|1
|Montoya in talks with Renault? (Feb '06)
|Jan 8
|wagonball
|27
|NASCAR: Atlanta Motor Speedway plans repave
|Jan 6
|MrTinkertrain24
|3
|Joseph William O'Byrne Jr. (Dec '13)
|Jan 6
|mike
|2
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC