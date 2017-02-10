Kanaan saddened by KV Racing's demise
Chip Ganassi Racing's Tony Kanaan says that seeing the end of the team with whom he raced to Indianapolis 500 glory just four years ago was "weird and sad." KV Racing won seven races over the course of its 14-year existence, its major high point being Kanaan's victory in the 2013 Indy 500.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KC architecture firm chosen to design NFL stadi... (Apr '13)
|Fri
|Brand New Phart
|2
|NASCAR: Danica Patrick's racing team sues spons...
|Feb 9
|BakePhart
|9
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb 9
|TruePhartzx
|6
|NASCAR Cup: Dale Earnhardt Jr. joins Clash broa...
|Feb 8
|JoinsPharts
|2
|Kane rape case takes weird turn (Sep '15)
|Feb 5
|Phart Legally
|11
|Dale Earnhardt Jr. returns to TV booth for Clas...
|Feb 4
|BoothPhartas
|4
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan 28
|DepositPharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC